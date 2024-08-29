A Nigerian lady said she repeated many classes before graduating from secondary school but didn't give up

She said she did JSS1 four times in different schools and still had to repeat JSS2 and SS2 when she got to the senior class

The lady said she almost gave up and dropped out of secondary school but she persevered and she is now in HND1

According to @beerah96, she did JSS1 four times in four different schools.

She also said she repeated SS2 when she got to senior secondary school.

However, she refused to give up as she later graduated from secondary school and she is now in Higher National Diploma 1 (HND1).

She said:

"Thank God for everything because life didn't end when I had to read JSS1 four times in different schools and still had to repeat JSS2 and SS2 in my new school. I almost became a dropout in my SS2 class, but all thanks to God. I was able to gather my courage and go back to school. See who is now in HND1."

Reactions as lady spends four years in JSS1

@BETTY said:

"If I didn't congratulate you my mind won't rest. Congratulations darling."

@Arik said:

"Congratulations! I can feel your pain in the caption, but look at you now. More greater height my love."

@pamilerin said:

"Congratulations to you. God will continue to back you up and you will finish well."

@OLORI766 said:

"Congratulations babe. It's not easy. God will continue to strengthen you, darling."

@Wholesale in abeokuta said:

"Wow.....This is a testament that God is good... congratulations ma."

