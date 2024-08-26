Social media users have reacted to a trending video on the net of a young girl with natural blue eyes

A young lady had spotted the 12-year-old girl and filmed her while gushing over how beautiful she looked

While some people disputed the girl's eyes being natural, many others praised the girl's appearance and her natural eyes

A young lady, @call_me_blessing02, has stirred reactions online after she posted a video of a young girl she saw with natural blue eyes.

@call_me_blessing02 gushed over the girl, saying she is 12 years old and seemed also to have some grey hair strands.

"Dam.n! Very cutesy,very demure," @call_me_blessing02 wrote on TikTok.

In a video, she zoomed her camera to focus on the girl's face. The blue-eyed girl smiled as she noticed she was being filmed.

Netizens gushed over her beauty.

Mixed reactions trail the video

Sam 🕸️ said:

"Una don see gojo sister watin go con b her own domain expansion?"

Miracle 🌚 said:

"Eii see beauty."

💋Tonia💞🌼 said:

"You no go run."

peace💖🦋🦋 said:

"I wanted to have blue eyes and grey hair when I was younger😫😫😫 didn’t know it actually existed amongst Nigerians."

Mary said:

"If I get this kind eyes and hair , I go they feel like super woman."

Christabel❤️🦋🥰 said:

"My sister have natural blue eyes with my brother too."

Han:) said:

"Why I no get any of this special things. I just dey too normal."

