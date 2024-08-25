A Nigerian mother has shared a video of her beautiful little daughter who's afraid of walking on sand

In the video, the little girl expressed fear as her mother gently held her hand and made her stroll on a sandy area

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their similar experiences with toddlers

A Nigerian media personality, Angela Nwosu, has revealed her daughter's fear of walking on sand.

According to the mother, her daughter who's not scared of playing with random cats along the street, surprisingly gets scared when she sees a sandy floor.

Little girl gets scared to walk on sand Photo credit: @Angela Nwosu/Facebook.

Little girl gently walks on sand

The toddler's mother identified as Angela Nwosu on Facebook shared a clip of the cute child struggling to walk on sand.

In the video, the toddler got scared when she approached a sandy area and her mother had to hold her hand so she could walk on it.

With her mother's constant reassurance of her safety, the toddler finally summoned courage to walk on the sand.

Angela captioned the video:

"My toddler is not afraid of cats but she is afraid of sand."

Reactions trail girl's fear of sand

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the situation.

Ma Belle said:

"Same thing happened to my daughter. This is because we introduced them to walking on the ground a lil late. But it will come with time. If not take her to the beach."

Okweshine Sandra wrote:

"If ajebo was a person. See how she's walking as if the sand wan bite her."

Teaholuwa said:

"Aria no be your fault. Just come nigeria make we roll tyre small."

Happy love said:

"Ehhn Mami Angela you too funny. That's not your size now lol. Play no do you when you were small l swear."

Odumije said:

"What does she think sand is. I am trying to figure out what goes on in her head at the sight of sand."

Cinderella said:

"She had never played with sand her whole life that's why she was afraid. Buy her doll's utensils she will learn how to cook fufu with sand."

Mange said:

"Maybe she doesn’t like the fact that when you walk on sand it absorbs you and she hates that she is feeling like her legs my go in deeper."

Jescah added:

"Mine used to fear Rain. The moment it started raining she would run n lock herself up until I started carrying her. Ariah would soon mould things using the sand."

Children find it difficult walking on sand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that little kids visited Nigeria from abroad and acted funny when walking on sand as they did not want to get dirty.

In a viral video posted on TikTok by their mother, the two children were seen trying to get used to the sand.

