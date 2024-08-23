A little girl caught the attention of social media users after a video showed her imitating a viral hawker, Alax Evalsam

The girl shouted like Alax, and her video went viral and got a lot of social media reactions from her admirers

Many people said she imitated the popular hawker so well that their voices were indistinguishable

A little girl who imitated a viral hawker, Alax Evalsam, has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok.

Many people have joined the TikTok challenge in which they shout like the hawker.

The girl joined the fish pie challenge, and it went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@makeupwithraychelle and @alax.evalsam.

Alax had become a viral sensation owing to how he shouts while hawking his fish pie.

In a video shared by @makeupwithraychelle, the little girl joined the challenge, and people loved the way she did it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl shouts like fish pie hawker

@Royalty said:

"Some babies them too do ohh."

@Papa I.F theDon said:

"Where una for dey see all this ancestors dey born sef, Nawaoooo all this Angels too do ooooooh."

@peaceful praise7 said:

"Challenge closed. We don see the winner. Wawa oooo, this baby too do ooooo."

@talker kelvin said:

"Smiles, this girl just made my day right."

@Kingsley said:

"This girl you too Do ooooo waaawaaoooo."

@Lissy said:

"You see how she said “Wawa oh” instead of “nawa oh”? Very Demure Very cutesy Very adorable."

@Francisca said:

"My daughter: after telling her what my ex did to me before I met her dad."

@ELMA said:

"Her own come sweet pass."

@CZA said:

"She's so cuuuutttteeee, love her dentition."

@neverneglected reacted:

"Nawa oo, some babies them too do ooh."

@katejohn said:

"Some people dem too do oh."

@Lobby said:

"Who else is waiting for her to say some people too do oo and we got disappointed, let’s gather here."

Viral fish pie seller shows his room

The Nigerian man who sells fish pie on the streets has shown his social media followers where he lives.

The man debunked reports that he got financial help from superstar musician David Adeleke, aka Davido.

He said if he had gotten money from Davido as claimed, he would have moved out of the house where he lives.

