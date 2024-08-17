WAEC Result of Female Student Who Wants to Study Mathematics at Lagos State University Emerges
- A Nigerian man recently shared the impressive WAEC result of his sister, who aspires to study Mathematics at Lagos State University
- The result, posted by @Anayo_Nonso, highlights Anayo Chikamso Sylvia’s outstanding performance, including a distinction in General Mathematics and a B in English Language
- Sylvia, who took her exams at Mater Christi Secondary School in Awada, Onitsha, achieved an overall score of 5 As and 4 Bs
Brother shares sister’s outstanding WAEC result
In his words:
"My Sister’s WAEC result. She wants to study Mathematics at LASU. I’m proud to be her guardian."
See the X post below:
LASU in view, history and programmes
Lagos State University (LASU) was established in 1983 by the Lagos State Government to provide higher education opportunities in the region.
Located in Ojo, LASU was designed as a multi-campus institution, with additional campuses in Epe and Ikeja. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including sciences, arts, law, and engineering.
Known for its emphasis on research and community development, LASU has produced many graduates who have excelled both in Nigeria and internationally. Despite challenges, LASU remains a leading institution in Nigeria's educational landscape.
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a student who registered for nine subjects in WAEC passed all of them in flying colours.
WAEC result of science student surfaces
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl, Umar Bilkisu Sanda, is trending online after obtaining impressive grades in the 2024 WAEC.
Bilkisu is a student of Epitome Model Islamic School, Mararaba, Nasarawa state.
Bilkisu registered for nine WAEC subjects, and her school was thrilled with her results.
