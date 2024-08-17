A Nigerian man recently shared the impressive WAEC result of his sister, who aspires to study Mathematics at Lagos State University

The result, posted by @Anayo_Nonso, highlights Anayo Chikamso Sylvia’s outstanding performance, including a distinction in General Mathematics and a B in English Language

Sylvia, who took her exams at Mater Christi Secondary School in Awada, Onitsha, achieved an overall score of 5 As and 4 Bs

Girl's WAEC result. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person not related to events. Photo credit: 12,0000 hours

Source: Getty Images

Brother shares sister’s outstanding WAEC result

In his words:

"My Sister’s WAEC result. She wants to study Mathematics at LASU. I’m proud to be her guardian."

See the X post below:

LASU in view, history and programmes

Lagos State University (LASU) was established in 1983 by the Lagos State Government to provide higher education opportunities in the region.

Located in Ojo, LASU was designed as a multi-campus institution, with additional campuses in Epe and Ikeja. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including sciences, arts, law, and engineering.

Known for its emphasis on research and community development, LASU has produced many graduates who have excelled both in Nigeria and internationally. Despite challenges, LASU remains a leading institution in Nigeria's educational landscape.

WAEC result of science student surfaces

Source: Legit.ng