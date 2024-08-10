A Nigerian lady who travelled by train in Lagos shared her experience saying she enjoyed the ride so much

A lady shared her experience after she took a train ride for the first time in Lagos state.

The lady said she enjoyed the train ride alongside her mother who had used the train to travel in the past.

The lady said she and her mother took a train ride from Marina Train Station from the Trade Fair Market Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@thenorthrobe.

In a video shared by Thenorthrobe, the lady said she loved how neat the Marina Train Station in Lagos was.

She said even the train was so neat that it was against the law litre it.

She noted that the train was also airconditioned and that they travelled from the Marina Train Station to the Trade Fair Market.

The lady said she and her mother paid N600 each for the train ride to the Trade Fair Market.

She said:

"The train works in the morning till 6pm."

Reactions as lady takes a train ride in Lagos

@Rashbappe said:

"This is cool."

@Royal quality home doors said:

"Come in around 6pm to board it. You will see rushing."

@CJHUNNID said:

"So I can board the train from cms to Mile 2?"

@Daniel said:

"Egbon no collect money?"

@lurd_cruzz said:

"They will soon be Putting the a.c off like BRT now."

@Chukwu Dubem said:

"The second phase hasn’t commenced. The last bus stop is Mile 2."

@tomii__md commented:

"It’s called Metro stations or train stations, you’re welcome."

@mfon said:

"Just go with your sweater next time...that cold dey cause sickness."

Lady travels by train to Oyo state

A lady travelled to Ibadan, Oyo state, via a Nigerian Railway Corporation train, which she boarded in Lagos.

She posted a video showing the moment she arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

She expressed happiness at the neatness and beauty of the train station and said she hopes the government keeps maintaining the standard.

Source: Legit.ng