Two ladies are studying in a medical school abroad after they were not offered admission in their home country

The ladies are now in their second year of medical school and they shared a video to show their progress in school

The video attracted a lot of comments with some people saying they had suffered the same fate while seeking admission

Two ladies who did not gain admission into university in their country moved abroad to study.

The ladies said they were not accepted into school at home, prompting them to move to Zambia.

The ladies said they are in year two of medical school in Zambia. Photo credit: TikTok/@zahnet_.

The students shared a video to update netizens about their progress in the Zambian school.

In the video they posted on TikTok by @zahnet_, the ladies noted that they are now in their second year of medical school abroad.

The video is captioned:

"Us in our second year of medschool because life didn't end when we got rejected in our home country."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as ladies move to Namibia to study

@Natty said:

"Same!! I got rejected by my country’s medical school for 4 straight years yet here I am, a qualified medical officer! Chase your dreams, ladies!"

@Lee said:

"Mambia has opened doors for us!"

@amoomo_clan said:

"I can relate. I'm Namibian saving my MBChB here too."

@Kimʚĭ said:

"Is it Texila American University? I've also applied there but school fees."

@ntombenhlemabuza6 said:

"That what I ended up doing. I even applied late, around September, and the closing date was October; I took a lot of risk and shame. I had just bought myself a car."

@Lulu said:

"It's good to have y'all here. hope you get that degree!"

@b.oikano___ said:

"My sister is also doing her 4th year that side."

