A Nigerian lady says she will not assist her husband in paying house rent if she gets married.

She said the man she would marry must be able to at least, pay house rent for the family.

The lady said a man must be able to pay house rent. Photo credit: TikTok/@ngozi_ca.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, Ngozi CA said she could help her husband offset other financial responsibilities but not house rent.

She noted that it is the primary responsibility of a man to pay rent as at when due.

Reactions to Ngozi's video

@Solid boy said:

"Even if you can take care of the bills alone as a man, avoid people like this."

@Micah said:

"I agree with you 100%."

@Marcus cleff said:

"We already sabi the handwriting of single mothers."

@Bennieville said:

"That is why a man needs to plan well before marrying. I agree 100% with her."

@netochukwu said:

"Single mother don drop quote."

@Simplybae said:

"They’re always the head until it’s time to pay bills then they come tail."

@Emmanuel Mbaka commented:

"Thank you dear for reminding me that I'm a LION. I buy this 100% ...Men let's do better."

@Jydeman commented:

"You are on point. I'm with you on this. Husband must pay rent."

@$alvatOR£ said:

"She spoke well... she didn't say she won't contribute to the family."

