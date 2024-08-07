A lady registered for IELTS and she said she studied hard and successfully passed the examination

A lady who registered for IELTS passed the examination after scoring 8 points.

The lady said she took the IELTS examination in 2022, and she used it to apply for a Canadian visa.

The lady passed the IELTS English proficiency test. Photo credit: Getty Images/Hinterhaus Productions and Aaron Foster. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an English Language proficiency test.

In a video she posted on TikTok, @bibi_ghena said she was preparing to travel to Canada.

She said she scored 8.0 in speaking, 9.0 for listening, 8.0 for reading and 7.0 for writing in IELTS.

She said:

"My journey to Canada as a PR begins. God is great! On this day very early in 2022, I went to write the IELTS after reading for so long because I didn't want to write again; and I passed. And now, I'm preparing to travel to Canada in two months as a permanent resident.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady successfully passes IELTS

@bibbianah said:

"Please can you give me hints on where you got study materials? Thank you?"

@Omisore Daniel reacted:

"Please who gives you tutorial on the exam please?"

@Kami said:

"Congratulations! I tap into your visa grant. I'm next this year, July 2024, in Jesus' name. Amen."

@Abidemi said:

"Please can you do a video on your PR application process?"

@Barinaleleedogo@gmai said:

"I'm planning on writing IELTS next month, please how do I study for it? Any tips?"

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng