A Nigerian student has finally graduated from the University of Lagos where he has bagged a degree

The student who shared photos to celebrate said he studied law at UNILAG and graduated with an LL.B degree

He said he spent seven years at UNILAG and his happiness knew no bounds after writing his final examination

A man who studied at the University of Lagos Akoka has graduated with a degree.

The man said he studied law at the prestigious school and made a post on X to celebrate his graduation.

The man said he spent 7 years in UNILAG. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_utty.

In the post, the new graduate, Adigun said he spent seven years in school before he graduated.

He said he studied law and that he has bagged an LL.B degree.

He said:

"And that’s it with UNILAG. 7 years journey ended today. Alhamdulillah, for the people I met, for the decisions I made and for the lessons learnt. LL.B bagged."

He insisted that UNILAG took his hairline and gave him an LL.B, thereby making him go bald.

He said:

"It’s the truth o. UNILAG and law took the little hairline I got."

See the post below:

Reactions as man graduates from UNILAG

@Onyinkansola said:

"You are welcome. Law is very much capable of doing that."

@ayodeji said:

"Congratulations to you Utty. E no easy, more success ahead inshallah."

@onadokunjoshua said:

"Congrats my bro. Law definitely has to recruit another goalie to continue your heroics. God bless you."

@omehkendrick said:

"Congrats man Almighty God will make way for greatness in your life."

@chefali said:

"I’m gonna miss seeing you around. Congratulations. Barakallahu fihi."

@wttw said:

"Came with a hairline left with LLB" you'll just know Unilag showed him premium shege. Congratulations brother."

