A playful toddler stole the show during an antenatal session as she joined expectant mothers to exercise themselves.

The little girl's mother, who was attending the session, brought her along and recorded the funny encounter.

Funny toddler joins expectant mothers in exercise Photo credit: @that_kalabarigirl/TikTok.

Little girl exercises with pregnant women

The mum, identified as @that_kalabarigirl on TikTok, shared the entertaining video, showcasing her child's eagerness to join in on the exercises designed to aid labour.

In the clip, the toddler's energy lit up the room as she mimicked the pregnant women's movements, leaving viewers in stitches.

However, the girl's mother said she never took her along to the hospital after that day.

According to her, her daughter disturbed her so much during the session and it forced her to take the decision never to bring her along anymore.

"POV: You took your toddler to antenatal. Smallie. After that day I didn’t carry her again. The way this girl worry," the girl's mum said.

Reactions as girl exercises with pregnant women

The TikTok clip sparked lots of comments online, with many users praising the toddler's agility.

Netizens in the comments were amazed by the child's boldness to join the pregnant adults in their routine.

@WICKED BLOG exclaimed:

"Ahh."

@Sharon wrote:

"Ur girl was doing exercise."

@sussann said:

"She had to prepare ahead of her time lol."

@anna said:

"Practising for the future. She will be a mother one day lol."

Watch the video below:

Nurses dance with pregnant woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians reacted to an emerging video of a group of nurses having a nice dance time with an expectant mother.

Smartly dressed in their white uniforms, the pretty nurses gathered around the pregnant woman in the hospital's compound.

Source: Legit.ng