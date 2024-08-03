Internet users have gushed over a trending video of a bricklayer using a mineral crate in a creative way.

He used the crate to make interlock design on a cemented area.

The bricklayer creatively used a mineral crate. Photo Credit: @agyapong.edward0

Netizens hail the creative bricklayer

groovybaby10🇬🇭 said:

"Some men are really hardworking Oo , can imagine the pains in his waist for bending throughout 🤦🏽‍♀️."

Ajani said:

"I'll remember this when building."

adomfashion5 said:

"Weldone bro.

"This is your own invention."

Francis Opokuboateng said:

"This country ankasa talent dey paa but it's just a few useless, senseless and wicked leaders that are disappointing us."

Richard Atta said:

"That's creativity God bless you bro."

Only God 📿💝🕊️🙏 said:

"It's nice but you will get tired but in all well than bro."

Adwoa's Glam ❤️ said:

"This is beautiful no doubt but it’s going to be very hard to sweep there the dirt will get stuck in between the holes."

scott said:

"This is the real Guinness book of record with Guinness crate."

