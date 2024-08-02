A Nigerian lady has shared her experience with birds that used to come to her window every morning

The lady said she usually wakes up every morning to their loud singing voices and she wondered if it had a spiritual meaning

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the lady's experience

A Nigerian lady's encounter with birds that visited her window every morning has been trending online.

She would wake up to their melodious singing, wondering if their daily visits held spiritual meaning.

Lady laments after birds stopped coming to her window Photo credit: @aboveisunique/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady narrates experience with birds

The young woman, identified as @aboveisunique on TikTok, shared a video of the birds' performance, seeking opinions from social media users.

"Birds are always coming to my window to sing. Any spiritual meaning? Every morning, they come to sing. Please is there any spiritual meaning?" she asked netizens.

However, her subsequent update revealed a surprising twist; the birds failed to appear the next day.

She lamented that the birds might have taken offense at being recorded, leading to their sudden disappearance.

In her words:

"I feel the birds are angry for recording them yesterday because when I woke up, I checked on them and I didn't see any of them. They were always coming to my window every day.

"Could it be that they are angry? I'm just hearing their voices from afar singing from another place. Have they left me or what's happening?"

Reactions trail lady's experience with birds

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users who aired their opinions.

@Mummy DIVA said:

"This particular bird,when I was going through a spiritual attack they use to come in groups like 20 of them or less they are monitoring spirits sent by humans to know if you are over coming or losing."

@Mercy Katjiparatjivi stated:

"Birds are monitoring spirits. Even doves they use them to monitor you. Don't play life is spiritual."

@PROPHET DANNIEL said:

"Some one sending monitoring spirits inform of birds to your family don't be to excited rather pray and rebuke them a way."

@Effizzywordtv asked:

"Pls, what of if birds knocked the window same time early morning like 6am. Is there any meaning to that?"

@shuperu added:

"Some months ago when we packed in to a new apartment, my dad kept telling use dat dere is dis particular bird dat like come to d widow cos we are not wit him we all are in our different schools we only."

@Didiberry added:

"It's a sign of good things coming your way, know this you are a spiritual, they just don't go to any window."

Watch the video below:

