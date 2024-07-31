A Nigerian man is celebrating his graduation from Babcock University Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state

The man studied software engineering at Babcock University and he did well in his chosen field of study

The man has shared photos to celebrate his graduation, noting that he was able to graduate with a first-class

A Nigerian man graduated from Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, with a good result.

The man shared photos to celebrate his graduation from the school during Babcock University's 2024 convocation.

The man studied software engineering and he made a first-class. Photo credit: X/@101_dami.

In the post he made on X, @101_dami said he studied software engineering at Babcock University.

Dami said he was able to make a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.75.

He said he graduated with a first-class degree, prompting many of his followers to congratulate him.

He said:

"Best Graduating Student in Software Engineering Babcock. CGPA: 4.75. B.Sc Software Engineering."

Man congratulated for graduating with first-class

@thequeen_esther said:

"You were the one who beat my cousin. Congratulations though."

@theEtiniAbasi said:

"My idolo, my boss. Best in software engineering. I greet you!"

@Oladiplenty_Ayo said:

"Your shoe's sleek! Congratulations man."

@kinggg0915 said:

"Congratulations. Looking forward to doing better then you though if I enter the school. More big things to accomplish."

@Crownzdesigns said:

"It’s not easy."

