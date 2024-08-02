A Nigerian lady is happy that she has welcomed a baby and she has shared a video online to celebrate the achievement

In the short video, the lady danced happily, holding her newborn baby and showing it to her followers on TikTok

Many of her followers took to the comment section of the video to congratulate her for a successful delivery

A video shows a Nigerian woman who just welcomed a beautiful baby with her man.

The lady has no legs as she appears to have suffered from amputation, but she has always been happy online.

The lady celebrated the arrival of her baby. Photo credit: TikTok/Chiwetalu Charity.

Source: TikTok

In a new video she shared, Chiwetalu Charity showed that she recently gave birth to a baby.

She had previously notified her followers that she was pregnant, noting that the pregnancy had kept her away from social media.

Chiwetalu was seen singing and dancing apparently happy over the arrival of her baby.

Someone handed her the newborn baby and she showed off to her followers. A lot of her follwers have congratulated her.

The video is captioned:

"I can't even count all my testimonies. They are too much

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady welcomes a baby

@user5105416914076 said:

"Congratulations to you dear. May those waiting for this kind of blessing receive theirs amen."

@user6303799596947 said:

"Congratulations! I'm getting more encouraged and believing that God will do mine."

@Ru kai yyah said:

"Alhamdulillah for life, what God cannot do does not exist."

@Calypso said

"See me smiling..chaii nne am so happy for you, baby welcome to the world..love you babe."

@somtoo said:

"Congratulations to you. Its not easy. Indeed God is great."

@Adenke said:

"God bless you and give you more strength. I love your smile."

