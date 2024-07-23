A Nigerian lady showed how she went to the market to get food only to find out that commodity price had skyrocketed

In the video, the lady had to go to the market with just a 30k budget only to spend double that on her return

She showed that, with N60k, she was only able to buy rice, red and vegetable oil, as well as sachet tomatoes, sparking comments about the high cost of living in Nigeria

A Nigerian woman shared her market experience, revealing how food prices have soared.

In the video, she went to the market with a 30,000 Naira budget but ended up spending double that amount.

With 60,000 Naira, she could only buy rice, red oil, vegetable oil, and sachet tomatoes, highlighting the rising cost of living in Nigeria.

This sparked many comments about the financial struggles people are facing. The video was posted by @tobylifestyle.

Merriment said:

“Please how much is that rice?”

Tee wrote:

“I think around 19k.”

Mila commented:

“Abeg how much u buy the rice.”

Tee responded:

“It was like 19500 or so.”

Wig Maker:

“You tried oooo I bought quarter bag of rice 10pcs of spaghetti a carton of noodles a rol of tastytom and pack of Maggie cube for 45k 4pcs of detergent.”

Elo:

“60k? what did you use on them o.”

Ajokemafe:

“To get visitor this period sef na crime o.”

Tee:

“Make everybody stay their house o.”

Christianasamuel6:

“Please no Dey impress us wey no get 60k, always thank God for ur own.”

Tee:

“This video is not to impress anyone. I was sharing my views on here!”

Eketaibeji:

“3 month foodstuff.”

Source: Legit.ng