Nigerian lady Tolulope Ekundayo went viral on social media after she bagged a first class degree from Adeleke varsity in style

The 19-year-old brilliant accounting graduate completed her first degree with 14 awards to her name

As she continued to trend on social media, her old picture showing when she was 10 years old has surfaced on TikTok

An old picture of a fresh graduate, Tolulope Ekundayo, has generated a buzz on social media.

Tolulope became a viral sensation after she celebrated her graduation from Adeleke University at 19.

She bagged 14 awards as she graduated. Photo Credit: (@_.toluuuu._)

Source: TikTok

The brilliant young lady said she started her studies at the varsity at 15. An old picture of the first class accounting graduate was seen on TikTok.

The picture showed a younger Tolulope who looked forward to her next birthday. In the throwback photo, Tolulope was 10.

Tolulope's old picture got internet users talking.

See her throwback picture here.

Nigerians react to Tolulope's old picture

Funmilola Oladele said:

"But u were girly? how did u change?"

Nuella said:

"The way I shouted Jesus you’re just a cutie."

Morenikeee! said:

"We are the same birthday date!"

Tobyyygram said:

"Your baby picture is so cute."

OSEGBEREME said:

"The long ogor has always been there."

QUEEN ADAEZE said:

"Seeing this makes me feel so old…happy birthday beautiful."

Tolulope Ekundayo begs Davido for postgraduate scholarship

In another related news, Tolulope had appealed to singer Davido for a postgraduate scholarship.

Tolulope, who recently graduated from Adeleke University, noted that the scholarship would significantly impact her future. She expressed her aspirations and need for assistance in a heartfelt post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Her post on @tolu_lope08 has garnered substantial attention, with 2,400 shares, 10,000 likes, and an impressive 1 million views, demonstrating widespread support and the potential to catch Davido’s attention.

Source: Legit.ng