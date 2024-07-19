A Nigerian man applied for the German Government Scholarship and he received sponsorship to study abroad

The man first studied at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro before moving to the University of Ilorin to study urban and regional planning

He said he briefly worked in Nigeria before moving to Germany to continue his studies at the masters degree level

A Nigeria man got a scholarship, and he has moved to Germany to further his education.

The man applied for the German Government scholarship, and his application was successful.

The man bagged a scholarship to study in Germany. Photo: Facebook/Legit.ng and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Before travelling abroad, the man had studied at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro.

He also bagged a degree from the University of Ilorin before applying for the German Government scholarship.

Man who got German Government Scholarship shares experience

The man said his relocation to Germany has positively affected his life. He spoke in a video interview with Legit.ng.

He noted that right after his graduation from the University of Ilorin, he started applying for scholarships abroad.

When the man arrived in Germany, he had to learn the Dutch language for two months before he commenced his studies.

According to him, his first stipend as a student under the German Government scholarship was around 1500 Euros (about N2.6 million today).

