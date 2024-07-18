Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video of a shy female corper addressing pupils at her place of primary assignment (PPA)

The young lady walked to the assembly ground and shyly covered her face while standing in front of the pupils

Many social media users had funny things to say about the female corper's shy behaviour at her PPA

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member has become a viral sensation after a video showing her acting shyly during her first assembly ground address.

The corper had reported to her PPA and was given the floor to introduce herself to the eager pupils.

The shy corper struggled to speak at first. Photo Credit: @caramelfavy

In a video she shared on TikTok, the female corper walked shyly to the front of the pupils and covered her face.

She then faced them and introduced herself while struggling to stop smiling. Afterwards, she left the scene still smiling.

The shy corper's behaviour amused people.

The corper's action amused people

Chachaluv❤️ said:

"Me waiting Dey make me laugh so I go come Dey teach people like my junior brother way no Dey respect me."

Chommy chocolate ❤️ said:

"The man for window follow u the laugh ok na.

"Teach this children better thing o."

Bolaraffy said:

"God knows if I report to my PPA, I go too laugh more than this no be me and una ooo."

BAMIDELE said:

"You reminded me of the I was called out by my ppa to come and introduced myself to the student , omo."

Shades said:

"Chai the children go just dey use u laugh shy shy auntie."

Akor Alex said:

"Ur student go get story to tell at home."

Anthony Oma said:

"Favour you carry this unseriousness go service?"

BENIN CAKE VENDOR said:

" That’s how I almost started laughing the first day I entered class to teach at my PPA."

