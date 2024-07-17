A Nigerian man has earned accolades from netizens on social media after showing off his uncompleted house

In a trending video, he first showed the beginning of the project and how far it progressed over time

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to applaud the man's hardwork

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after celebrating the progress of his uncompleted house.

The video, which trended on TikTok, first showed the initial stages of the building project and its development over time.

Man proudly displays his house under construction Photo credit: @solotees/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man grateful over building project

In the clip, the man, identified as @solotees on TikTok, revealed the remarkable transformation of the property, despite the challenges he faced.

He explained that the house was still under construction but expressed gratitude for the progress made thus far.

In his words:

"How it all started. Still going despite the damages the rain caused me. Make sure you say congrats and believe yours will come soon. I will update you guys later."

Reactions as man shows off uncompleted house

Social media users who viewed the TikTok video flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

@Successful Emmy said:

"I can’t get tired of saying congrats cause mine is nearer, congrats once again."

@Sasukegamingtv stated:

"It is like it’s my turn soon because I have been seeing this all over my fyp."

@Larrydasilver wrote:

"Making 89 congrats I don wish people for house post today, I pray ny own come soon insha Allah.'

@YUSUF OLATUNJI said:

"Olorun you trying bro aje more win inshalla and me."

@badest girl wrote:

"I think that I will be the next to celebrate, congrat bro."

@OFFICIAL PRIVATE SPACE said:

"Congratulations I pray this congratulations hit me soon."

@fyrretuioooyy said:

"Werey you never still build this house finish."

@CARIZON(Kelly Joe) added:

"Congratulations. I received mine soon God abeg."

@KÇ OFFICIAL said:

"Oh Onyenweanyị biko jiri nke m gọzie m, Onyenweanyị m maka amara na ngọzi."

@Iyanuoluwa said:

"Dam. Congrats boss I pray my own come soon."

@Melody added:

"Congratulations bro. You will always remain blessed."

@The funky tailor added:

"Congratulations my own next."

Watch the video below:

Lady builds small house for herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady working and saving as an undergraduate shared a video of the house she managed to build.

After graduation at 22, the lady built what she called a bachelor's apartment (a self-con).

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng