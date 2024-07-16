Nigeria is home to great intellectuals who have made life-changing and stunning inventions. I want to test your knowledge of some of these inventions. Leggo?

Nigerian man invents device that produces light

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had invented a device that uses salt and water to produce light.

The device is called a WATTer Lamp, and it produces light using a simple water and salt solution.

The inventor, Samuel Yakubu, said he started working on the device in 2003, using kerosene, unripe fruits, and rechargeable batteries. He noted that his aim was to help families to afford it irrespective of social status. Yakubu said he later sent the prototype of the product to China, where it was modified, and now it is being marketed.

Source: Legit.ng