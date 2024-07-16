A Nigerian man said he knows a model who appeared on an MTN recharge card years ago

The man said he and the model, whose face is on the 400 MTN recharge card, used to live on the same street

He said the model's real name is Bayo but that he was popularly known as Highflier back then

An MTN recharge card from way back went viral after it was posted on the X platform.

The recharge card had an image of a model who was recognised by an X user.

The man recognised the model on the MTN recharge card. Photo credit: X/@dafe.

The MTN label, reposted by @yabaleftonline, caught people's attention, including one man who said he knew the model on it.

Sam Agbero said immediately he saw the model on the MTN recharge card, he recognised him.

He said he and the model, who he identified as Ayo, used to live on the same street back then.

Sam said:

"I lived on the same street with the guy on this card at the time. His name is Bayo but we all called him Highflyer. I used to wonder what it would feel like to represent a telecommunications company. I had no idea mine was coming some years later. Life is indeed interesting."

See the post below:

Reactions to model on MTN recharge card

@moneysenseng said:

"Our route and time to success differ; the prayer is that it should be too long. Life humbles one."

@ifeanyiosagie said:

"I remembered the guy on Glo card that year. He used to live in the boy's quarter in my compound as we were the caretakers of the house. Somewhere around Ajegunle Apapa. Bro paul is his name, very muscular bros."

@adattigcfr said:

"I believe you're one of the most underrated celebrities in Naija. You're superb at what you do."

MTN to build data center in Nigeria

According to MTN Nigeria, the country will be home to the largest data centre in West Africa, a Tier 4 facility with 1,500 racks.

The telecommunication company stated that Nigeria's digital infrastructure will be improved by the construction of the data centre.

He claims that the new data centre will support MTN's infrastructure and be a vital resource for businesses doing business in Nigeria.

