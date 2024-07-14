A man said he had to travel to his village to make garri by himself and he found out that it was a difficult process

When he got to his village, the man went to the farm to harvest cassava alongside his mother, who gave him a helping hand

He came back to peel the cassava, after which he went to ground it at the engine and then came back to fry

A man visited Ughelli North, his village, and he returned with plenty of yellow garri.

He said he had to go to the village to make the garri himself and he saw just how hard it is to produce yellow garri.

The man travelled to Ughelli in Delta state to make garri. Photo credit: TikTok/Big Tega.

Source: TikTok

According to Big Tega, he had gone to the farm to harvest the cassava when he got to his village.

Man visits Ughelli Delta state to make yellow garri

He said his mother followed him to the farm so as to give him a helping hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tega said the process of making garri was difficult. After harvesting, he came back to peel the cassava.

After going to the engine to have it grounded, he came back to have it fried, and then his yellow garri was ready.

Tega said the garri he made himself was worth at least N20,000 if he were to buy it from the market.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man goes to village to make garri

@Ezike Scholar said:

"Na so dem dey do am since, e no change. Wetin make Garry cost na cost of transportation and person wey sell need more money to buy other things."

@Itz sarah said:

"But na so them they do am right from day one."

@MUMMY T said:

"My brother you try jare. I don do all dis before leaving the village."

Lady relocates from Lagos to her village

A Nigerian lady relocated to her village where she will become a permanent resident due to the high cost of city life.

The lady said she used to live in Lagos, but her rent in the city increased to N1 million, and she refused to pay.

The lady claimed she had paid for a 3-bedroom apartment in her village which cost less than N200,000.

Source: Legit.ng