A man was seen as he comfortably leaned on the back of a woman who was carrying him on a speeding scutter

The woman rode on a major road while the man sat behind her and had his head on her shoulder

It appeared the man was sleeping because he looked oblivious to his surroundings, but when people laughed, he opened his eyes

Netizens are reacting to the video of a man who slept on the shoulders of a woman.

The man sat comfortably while the woman sped away on the motorcycle as if she was taking the man home.

The man appeared to be enjoying himself on the shoulders of the woman. Photo credit: TikTok/@prettyomah48.

The rider was riding on a major road, and people were shouting as they saw the man and the woman.

The man did not shake but when people were shouting when they saw him, he opened his eyes and laughed.

Funny Reactions have trailed the video as some people speculate that the man might be drunk, but this was not confirmed. The video was posted by @prettyomah48.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman carries woman on bike

@PrettyJay said:

"She go carry m from bar."

@Mompere said:

"He find peace in his woman."

@Qweenie3312 said:

"She go carry her husband from beer parkour where him don high una dey talk love."

@Eziagbo said:

"Comfort of a good wife is like that of a mother. Pls allow him to enjoy his peace of mind."

@@jenom101_on_ig said:

"To find woman wey go give you peace like dis for dis generation na by connection."

@Nellydora_10 said:

"This man is in love. E no get wetin you wan tell me."

@Richie milz said:

"Na this kind men de call their wife mummy lol."

@Daddyoo billion said:

"This is the joy when you marry your soulmate no be aromate."

@Boss_Shalinks said:

"That’s why you need to get a chubby woman for urself."

Man sleeps in car while his woman drives

In a related story, a lady said she is such an excellent driver that when she is driving, her man falls asleep in the car.

She posted a video showing how her man slept carefree while she was behind the wheel on a major highway.

In the video, which has gone viral and attracted reactions, the man slept in the passenger's seat while his woman cruised away.

