A Nigerian lady has leaked the voice note she received from the mother of one of her admirers on WhatsApp

In her voice note, the angry woman tackled the young girl and asked her to look for a better person to be in a relationship with

Mixed reactions trailed the post as some people supported the woman's action while others kicked against it

A Nigerian lady recently found herself at the receiving end of a verbal attack from the mother of her 21-year-old admirer.

The mother, who took possession of her son's phone, unleashed a barrage of insults and criticisms in a voice note that has since gone viral.

Woman warns lady against dating her son Photo credit: @brownienaija/TikTok.

Woman tackles her 21-year-old son's crush

In the voice note shared by @brownienaija on TikTok, the mother expressed her pain over the lady's relationship with her son, whom she described as a "foolish idiot" who doesn't respect his parents.

She questioned the lady's age and judgment, wondering why she would associate with someone allegedly irresponsible and dishonest.

The mother claimed that her son was a bad influence and accused him of stealing from her and his father.

She also alleged that he was expelled from the seminary for theft. She expressed disappointment and shame in her son's behaviour and questioned the lady's values for associating with him.

In her words:

"How old are you that you can't look for someone who can be reasonable to come to your family house and marry you. You're here chatting with a foolish idiot who doesn't respect his parents. Somebody who is at home eating and sleeping is who you love.

"I look at you because I have daughters in my house and I don't wish my daughter to have someone like my son as a friend. What kind of nonsense is this? Do you people have sense? Why can't you focus on yourself. My son is a bad influence. Teaching you people rubbish.

"Do you even ask him what he does for a living? At 21, his mother is feeding him and all he does sleep and wake up and steal his mother and father's money. This is who you are lying with? Are you not ashamed? I wish I saw you face to face? Somebody that stole at seminary and they chased him away."

Reactions trail angry mother's voice note

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@George Maxwell asked:

"How will a mother talk so bad about her son like this? A mother?"

@Dee__nma stated:

"Duru prince mama don mad before. What kind of mother is this biko?"

@Lilyboo said:

"Your patience is top notch and I commend you for it. I for don change am for am since."

@zaharam said:

"Na so ohh one of my male friend that year way dey wrk close to where I Dey wrk, him mama Dey com gv am food so sometimes we Dey share the food I no even knw who go tell the woman say me nd her son."

@Susu stated:

"I’m 26 and my parents are still feeding me oo. She should not push that boy into crime sha."

@Main Character added:

"At 21 we children are still supposed to be our parents responsibility make she rest abeg!!You’re even polite seff."

