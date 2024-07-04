A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Benue State shared works done by one of her talented students

She NYSC member made a post on TikTok, narrating that the boy doesn't like writing his notes but has another talent

The boy is a good artist with a lot of potential going by some of his drawings shown by the NYSC member

A talented young boy impressed netizens with some of the works of art he produced.

The boy's works were shared on TikTok by an NYSC member who is a teacher in his school.

The NYSC member said the student does not like writing notes. Photo credit: TikTok/Benue Corper.

The young boy drew a lady who was brushing her teeth, and many people said they love work.

What mostly caught people's attention was how the boy used different colours to paint the drawings, making them appear realistic.

However, the NYSC member, Benue Corper, said the boy doesn't like writing notes but is more of an artistic person.

Reactions to artwork made by school boy

@Idris A Bayonle said:

"I use to be like him when I was a child. Na cane dem take commot the tarlent away from my body."

@Fashion designer in Owerri said:

"He has chosen his part."

@c.azuakor art said:

"As an artist I will advise him to take his books seriously, he will need it at many points to exhaustively explain his craft and art."

@Angel.iffy12 said:

"Na him babe him dey draw."

@Massive01 said:

"He even wrote my babe on one of the drawing. Aww. Lover boy."

@wfamara_GADGETSBYWF said:

"Tomorrow now his parents go want him to be doctor….not minding his talent now."

@King West said:

"Like me. But my parents were my problem then..I just had to give up."

