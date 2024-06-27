A Nigerian lady shared a video of her father performing dance moves which made people call him Michael Jackson

The lady described her father as the dark version of the late Pop star because of his sleek dance moves

The man danced bare-chested in a room, and his Michael Jackson moves thrilled many people who saw the video

A Nigerian man with excellent skills danced like Michael Jackson, and a video of him went viral.

The man was captured in an entertaining video shared on TikTok by his daughter.

The man performed impressive dance moves like Michael Jackson. Photo credit: TikTok/@ria_riaaaaaaa.

Source: TikTok

Ria, who posted the dance clip, referred to her father as another version of Michael Jackson due to his dance moves.

The man's ability to dance like Michael Jackson has been described as legendary because he could do it with ease.

A lot of TikTok users said they were thrilled by the man's impressive dance steps.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dances like Michael Jackson

@Vitamin kc said:

"Na this moves e use win ur mama heart."

@queenvicky6706 said:

"My daddy own Na to frown face morning till night."

@Mimi said:

"So Micheal Jackson been no die?"

@Peace asked:

"How did you convince him to do this."

@Mimi said:

"Daddy really flexed during his days because what is that move?"

@Itz Chiamaka said:

"I don see my papa wey run leave us."

@Celebrity said:

"This suppose don go viral na."

@AmyCenSor commented:

"this is why your mama fell in love with him."

@Vanessa remarked:

"Some houses na cruise from morning to night."

@Glory asked:

"Una promise am Hilda baci recipe."

@Pharteemah4 said:

"If he’s not like this my children don’t want a playful father."

@user1645850586265 reacted:

"Omo Micheal jackson no do pass like this."

Kid dances like Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, a video featuring a young child dancing like Michael Jackson in an empty hall garnered attention on TikTok.

In the video, the child, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the iconic pop star, performed moves famously associated with Jackson.

It was evident that the child had choreographed the dance and executed every leg move effortlessly, showcasing his admiration for the man known as the King of Pop.

