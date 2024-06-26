A Nigerian lady, Vera Onyekwere, made the day of keke riders in Aba after she gave them free fuel

Courtesy of her non-governmental organisation, the Nigerian lady embarked on the gesture using a filling station in the locality

Vera's humanitarian gesture has earned her the admiration of many Nigerians as people praised her on social media

Vera Onyekwere, a Nigerian lady, put smiles on the faces of keke riders in Aba, a city in Abia, as she gifted them free fuel from a local filling station.

Vera went Live on Facebook to capture some of the keke riders receiving the free fuel from the filling station.

Vera Onyekwere gave free fuel to keke riders. Photo Credit: Vera Onyekwere

Source: Facebook

Some of the keke riders showed gratitude to Vera when she stopped them to quiz them about how they felt getting free fuel.

In the live video, Vera encouraged more Keke riders to approach the filling station to take advantage of her fuel gesture.

According to Vera, the fuel gifting is courtesy of her Vera Onyekwere Foundation. Internet users praised Vera for her kind act.

Nigerians command Vera Onyekwere's gesture

Imeobong Itek said:

"God bless you.

"A blessing that would be passed to generation unborn, God bless you beyond your expectations, you would never know a better yesterday Vera Onyekwere."

Olamide Remilekun said:

"God bless you ma vera onyekwere , those keke men go happy die ."

Rhoda Bako said:

"More blessings to you ma may God Almighty continue to bless you and your entire generation ma'am."

Martha Mba said:

"See as body dey sweet me like say my papa follow collect free fuel.

"God bless you nwanyi oma.

"As the hearts of men bless you today, so shall your life experience blessings roundabout."

Estyesty Enoc said:

"It's good to make money n also have a good heart to be in support to others.. God bless you."

Ayanniyi Odunayo said:

"Whenever you need people thousands will answer you ma Vera Onyekwere."

Fadeyi Temitayo said:

"God will continue blessings you more than your expectations, you will not know backwards in your life ma."

Joyce Christian Onyemachi said:

"As everywhere is choked up with people, so shall ur life span be filled with good vibes."

Source: Legit.ng