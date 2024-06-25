A man said he really needed a house, but he had no money to build everything at once, so he took it step by step

He made a post on TikTok, intimating netizens how he was able to still achieve his dream despite all odds

The man said he started by building only one room, and then he continued to attache other rooms until he completed the house

A man has shared how he was able to achieve his dream of building a new house for himself.

He said he did not have much money, but he still embarked on the building project anyway.

The man inspired people with his method of building. Photo credit: TikTok/@lungelonkalo.

Source: TikTok

To make the building project easier and manageable for him, the man said he decided to divide the building into sections.

A video shared by @lungelonkalo indicates that the man first built one room and then added others later.

He added the second and third rooms and then went on to have the house plastered and painted.

Although he said he had no job at some point, he was able to achieve his dream.

The method used by the man attracted positive comments from his followers, who said they would try it.

Reactions as a man builds a house

@TD11_5 said:

"Thank you for giving me a plan to start this. How much did you spend on the 1st room?"

@Sphamandla Shandu said:

"How many blocks for 1 room?"

@ZiKODE said:

"Not you putting me into shame, fully employed but dololo investment plan. No this is beautiful bafo, thanks for the motivation."

@Masothole said:

"I’m am inspired. Well done."

@lucretiasibeko commented:

"You’ve done amazingly."

@Sim_da_fisher remarked:

"How much did you spend building?"

@Mafungaswe kayise said:

"I'm so proud of you."

@Elisha's Mommy said:

"This is so motivational... I think I'm building that house next month."

Lady builds her first house at 20

Meanwhile, a Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

Source: Legit.ng