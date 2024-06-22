A Nigerian man who is now a father discovered something new after he attempted to breastfeed his baby

In a video, the man was seen carrying the baby and trying to feed it like a mother would, but the baby bit him

The man quickly covered himself up after the bite, and he started shouting in pain as his wife laughed at him

A Nigerian man discovered that babies could bite after he attempted to breastfeed his newborn child.

Odunola Mojisola, who shared the video, said she had told her husband that the baby usually bites during breastfeeding, but he seemed not to have believed her.

The man shouted after he felt pain. Photo credit: TikTok/@odunolamojisola.

Source: TikTok

Mojisola's husband decided to try breastfeeding the baby, and he got bitten once by the baby boy, who was hungry for breastmilk.

The video is captioned:

"When your husband said breastfeeding is not painful."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby bites its father

@Holly_baddie said:

"Information reaching me be say …he has been shouting “yeee!!” For a year now."

@IMyAfroFOOD said:

"If we were to be screaming like this when we breastfeed, the whole world could have sounded like a creatures land."

@Nelly commented:

"I breastfeed mine for a week I ran away and started to give him formula. Labour pains were better compared to tht pain."

@evelynlunonga537 reacted:

"The baby did exactly what I wanted."

@RiRiSoko said:

"His feeling nice instead. Man play too much that laugh ended me."

@Baby Rose said:

"What is happening here?"

@Nana Ama commented:

"But why did you stop? Oga continue, that's it."

@official_g.c asked:

"Am I the only one learning about this for the first time? And my wedding is in two months' time."

Source: Legit.ng