Man Makes An Interesting Discovery After Attempting to Breastfeed His New Born Baby Boy
- A Nigerian man who is now a father discovered something new after he attempted to breastfeed his baby
- In a video, the man was seen carrying the baby and trying to feed it like a mother would, but the baby bit him
- The man quickly covered himself up after the bite, and he started shouting in pain as his wife laughed at him
A Nigerian man discovered that babies could bite after he attempted to breastfeed his newborn child.
Odunola Mojisola, who shared the video, said she had told her husband that the baby usually bites during breastfeeding, but he seemed not to have believed her.
Mojisola's husband decided to try breastfeeding the baby, and he got bitten once by the baby boy, who was hungry for breastmilk.
The video is captioned:
Mum in pain as little son she took for photo shoot sleeps off while standing, funny video goes viral
"When your husband said breastfeeding is not painful."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as baby bites its father
@Holly_baddie said:
"Information reaching me be say …he has been shouting “yeee!!” For a year now."
@IMyAfroFOOD said:
"If we were to be screaming like this when we breastfeed, the whole world could have sounded like a creatures land."
@Nelly commented:
"I breastfeed mine for a week I ran away and started to give him formula. Labour pains were better compared to tht pain."
@evelynlunonga537 reacted:
"The baby did exactly what I wanted."
@RiRiSoko said:
"His feeling nice instead. Man play too much that laugh ended me."
@Baby Rose said:
"What is happening here?"
@Nana Ama commented:
"But why did you stop? Oga continue, that's it."
@official_g.c asked:
"Am I the only one learning about this for the first time? And my wedding is in two months' time."
Man shows food his child has consumed
Meanwhile, a Nigerian man shared a video online showing the number of tin milk that his daughter consumed
According to the man, his daughter consumed 212 tins of NAN milk made by Nestle within two years
He asked Nestle to reward him for being a loyal customer, and some netizens dropped different comments
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.