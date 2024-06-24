A mother was shocked as she shared her daughter's body transformation after picking her up from boarding school

She took to her TikTok page @brendabright08 to post a video comparing her daughter's appearance before and after boarding school

In the first slide, her daughter appeared plump and vibrant in her well-pressed school uniform, eager to start school

A mother was taken aback by her daughter's transformation after retrieving her from boarding school and decided to share the experience on TikTok.

On her TikTok account @brendabright08, she posted a video highlighting the changes in her daughter's appearance before and after attending boarding school.

Nigerian mother laments. Photo credit: @breandabright08

Source: TikTok

The initial clip showed her daughter looking healthy and full of energy in her neatly pressed school uniform, excited for school, while the following clip revealed a noticeably slimmer figure, prompting concern from the mother.

She captioned the video as shown by @brendabright08 as, "The girl I sent to boarding school vs the girl I brought back."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Little Seamstress said:

“Dem Dey train her to b model.”

Divine asked:

“How old is this baby, shes so small my God”

SabreenHiba wrote:

“Gift the school,,she looks amazing and healthy.”

Divineheartsafrica said:

“She looks much better and beautiful after.”

Saabahb penned:

“Awww she will gain when she’s on vacation and it will stabilize when she’s fully adjusted to boarding life.”

Plaxedar wrote:

“I swear t looks like my former school is this sacred heart Girls school.”

Suzie opined:

“But it is very difficult to join boarding and remain the same,over reading of books,waking up early, and even eating is the timetable which is not at home.”

It’s Immy wrote:

“She has grown and she became more cute.”

