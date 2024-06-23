A Nigerian man has shared a video on TikTok showing a fufu seller who caught his attention on the road

In the video, the young man revealed how the girl's beauty attracted him and made him purchase what he didn't need

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many confirming the young girl's beauty

A young Nigerian man has gushed over a beautiful lady who sells fufu (pounded cassava) on the road.

He shared a clip of the young lady via the TikTok app and praised the girl's impressive facial and body features.

Man says fufu seller attracted him

According to the man, identified as @brosjdecomedian, the young girl's beauty attracted him and made him crave fufu.

He shared a video of himself buying fufu from her while gushing over her attractive beauty and aura.

"I been no wan buy akpu before but her beauty caught my attention. I caught a fine girl selling fufu today," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail fufu seller's beauty

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the video.

@Cornel said:

"Omo. That fufu go finish before 12. Na confirm pr be this."

@lucky reacted:

"Ashawo go say na condition make them enter the business, what about this Angel, she see no condition, I love you girl."

@FIRSTBORN said:

"I saw one fine girl selling soap, I no need soap but I gat to buy to help the ministry forward."

@chindon said:

"My anger be say u dey put camera inside inside. Thank you camera man."

@Spaco money said:

"Is there anything bad for fine girl selling fufu."

@slando fx said:

"Struggling girl na wife material but struggling boy na broke guy."

@oladegammer reacted:

"I wan make her smile who know her."

@OMAR added:

"She's proud of it. She no hide face."

Beautiful lady cooks fufu for sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells fufu has been seen preparing popular food and preparing it for the market.

The lady looks so beautiful that many people visited the video's comment section to appreciate her cuteness.

Source: Legit.ng