A video of a Nigerian father feeding his seven-month-old daughter Egusi and semo has gone viral

In the video, the father gently carried the little girl and inserted tiny portions of semo and soup inside her mouth

Social media users reacted massively to the video, especially mothers who experienced similar situations with their kids

A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video of her husband feeding her baby semovita and egusi soup.

The clip was shared via the TikTok app and quickly went viral, garnering many views from netizens.

Dad feeds 7-month-old baby semo and egusi soup Photo credit: @maryam_o/TikTok.

Dad feeds 7-month-old daughter Semo

In a video shared by @maryam.o on the TikTok app, the baby's mother revealed that her daughter was only seven months old.

The funny father gently carried her on his body, and while eating semo and egusi soup, he also made sure to give it to his daughter.

"On today's episode of semo and egusi with Muraina and her papa," the mother captioned the video.

Reactions as little girl eats semo, egusi soup

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending video.

@Yusuf zainab said:

"Na me Maheerah resembles it runs in d blood keep it up baby."

@Kilomanjaro Scaramanger 1 said:

"After this heavy food she's going sleep straight."

@Iam_Omowummi20 wrote:

"See her mouth."

@Maajenn Ndukwe said:

"She go sleep well after."

@Azeezat said:

"You don’t have the right to your food again o. She is so adorable."

@Adeseun Folami Arisk said:

"Mummy and daddy we love you for giving us better food. You’re doing a great job. Go girl you rock."

@Uyai wrote:

"She came prepared."

@meerah said:

"Mariam no be what we plan be this girl no wan gree."

@bukolaadejoke said:

"Na my papa born me be this girl know dna needed see there mouth."

@Bounty said:

"I am pretty sure the mama go dey jealous say Princess dey eat with her own husband."

@megzy007 reacted:

"Inside this economy this babies will eat cereals and still follow us eat our food. we go protest oo."

@cynthiachiamaka40 added:

"My baby is struggling for her life daddy."

Watch the video below:

