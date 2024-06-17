A young Muslim lady has left netizens in stitches after releasing a hilarious footage of a ram which was purchased for 'Sallah'

She shared a video of the ram inside a big hole and revealed that the animal jumped inside to escape being used

Social media users who watched the video found it very hilarious and they reacted in the comments section

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain online after a ram which was bought for the Eid-el-kabir celebration jumped into a well.

Muslims all over the world are marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival on June 17th and 18th.

Ram jumps into well Photo credit: @nigerstatebagvendor/TikTok.

Eid-el-Kabir otherwise called Eidul adha, is a major festival recognised in Islam and celebrated the day after the Muslim pilgrims to Makkah across the globe perform the most important hajj rite - staying on the mountain of Arafat.

The festival of sacrifice implies the sacrifice of animals such as ram, sheep, goat, cow and camel by Muslims who have the means to do so.

After slaughtering the animals upon their return from Eid prayer ground, those who can perform the sacrifice are expected to distribute some parts of the meat to their neighbours who do not have the means to buy one.

Lady in tears as ram jumps into well

In a video shared by @nigerstatebagvendor, a lady expressed her pain after a ram jumped into the well.

The video captured her looking into the well with a frustrated look while seeking means to bring it out from the deep hole.

Reactions as ram jumps into well

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@lesh826 said:

"If I no enter that well make i know wetin cos am eran 80-100k."

@Mugabe jnr reacted:

"That ram no enter Ileya again."

@Dr. KAB said:

'Call the emergency number and save the poor ram."

@ANIKEADE said:

"Ahhhhh this year is something else oo. My boss ram died this yesterday. Even our grandfather rakumi died this morning."

@Radoh added:

"Commot that ram oo. I no wan hear say na only rice dey meat no dey on Sunday oooo."

