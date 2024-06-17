A mother has shared a hilarious video on the TikTok app showing her cute toddler's sleeping position

According to the mum, she went to check on the little boy before going to bed but firing find him on his bed

After a brief search for her son, she finally found him and his sleeping position left her dumbfounded

A video of a toddler sleeping inside a tight corner at home has left netizens rolling on the floor.

The boy's mother shared the hilarious clip via the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views from netizens.

Mum shares video of her son's sleeping position Photo credit: @arvicarkanji/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little boy's sleeping position goes viral

According to the mother identified as @arvicarkanji, she went to check on the little boy before going to bed but when she entered his room, he wasn't on his bed.

The worried mother searched for him and freaked out only to find him inside a tight corner lying down and in deep sleep.

She captioned the video:

"I went to check on my toddler before I went to bed but I freaked out when I couldn't find him. That's toddlers for you right there."

Reactions as mum shares toddler's sleeping position

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@baileymae331 said:

"That’s not a toddle and he needs a big boy bed! Guess ur one of these moms that doesn’t want their kid to grow up so u treat them like a baby first as long as possible."

@KlaudiaTran88 said:

"One time my 3 yrs old son was missing in his bed. I checked whole house, was about to call cops then I had I opened his closet. He was sleeping inside when I asked what happened, he said it was thunderstorm and he felt safe in closet."

@Kota wrote:

"I did this one time. My mom had a closing shift so my grandparents were watching me. When my mom came home she freaked out when I wasn’t in my room. I was upstairs with my grandparents behind a chair."

@AmandaD0126 said:

"All these comments about crib vs bed, toddler vs grown child and I’m just sitting over here wondering. Did you risk waking him up to move him or just let him sleep there?"

@Quasia Itae added:

"Time to let go of the crib mama. I just put my 18 month old in her toddler bed and she loves it. I kept the crib for a back up but we officially got it out."

