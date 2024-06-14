A Nigerian youth has excitedly taken to social media to celebrate his graduation from medical school

He released his graduation photoshoot and highlighted some of the achievements he had in school

The young man's celebratory post went viral as many internet users congratulated him on his academic feat

A young man, @theakorede, has announced finishing medical school after seven years.

@theakorede disclosed this in a viral tweet on X and shared his graduation photoshoot.

He finished medical school after seven years. Photo Credit: @theakorede

Source: Twitter

@theakorede said he passed through medical school and medical school passed through him. He shared some achievements recorded in school.

According to @theakorede, he was the 2018 Rookie of the Year, the welfare director for the 2020/2021 academic session and the chairman of the 2023 Health Week. @theakorede had other feats. He wrote:

"In 7 years,I passed through Medical school and Medical School passed through me.

"- Rookie of the year 2018.

"- Welfare Director 2020/2021.

"- Ideal Medical Student 2022.

"- Mr Lasucom 2022.

"- Healthweek chairman 2022.

"- Healthweek Chairman 2023.

"- Most Resourceful Medical Student 2023."

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng reported that a lady had bagged nine awards in one day as she graduated from school.

People congratulated the medical school graduate

@Thenextinline1 said:

"Congratulations bro, you really broke the norm.

"Keep it up."

@Tempo_ae said:

"This is amazing! Congratulations doc."

@GbemiDennis said:

"Congratulations Akorede, big ups bro. Greater impact."

@TheRoyalHerbs said:

"Real Idan ."

@OlayinkaSuraj said:

"All these awards and you are still my boy."

@views09 said:

"Big congratulations, many more to come."

@meggiebangz said:

"Congratulations my G . I’m sending you Sosa drink asap."

@AJ_Ayanbisi said:

"Finally! Big congratulations my brother, my Doctor."

Man graduates with multiple achievements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had finished school with first class in style.

The man, who goes by the name of @brightofroyals, shared his impressive list of achievements on X, revealing that he had accomplished a lot during his undergraduate years. According to his tweet, he had completed three internships in different sectors, namely energy, technology, and venture capital. He also has three years of work experience in blockchain and consulting.

He added that he had won three scholarships, participated in two scholars programs, held two leadership positions, and won the Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy, a national competition for innovative business ideas.

Source: Legit.ng