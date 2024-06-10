A lady has sparked emotional reactions on social media after sharing the aftermath of a quiet robbery operation in her home

According to her, she had no idea that she was robbed until she got up at 2 am to check her water heater

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many consoling her over the unfortunate incident

A lady has cried out on social media after finding out that she was secretly robbed by thieves in the middle of the night.

The sad lady shared a video showing the state of her house after the thieves carried out the act.

Lady wakes up to find her television gone Photo credit: @marthanchimz/TikTok.

Lady in pain as thieves steal her television

According to the victim identified as @marthanchimz on TikTok, she woke up at 2 am to check her geyser (water heater) only to discover that her television was no longer there.

The thieves also locked her inside the house after they successfully carried out the quiet robbery operation.

In her words:

"Me waking up at 02 to switch off the geyser only to find my TV gone and locked inside the house by thieves."

Reactions as lady cries out over robbery

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the sad video.

@Privy Man-goh said:

"You were switching off the geyser at 2? Explain to me how it works."

@Bana-AJ said:

"So sorry. Happened to me in 2021, I am still traumatized because I actually bumped into the thief as he was coming back inside the house to get more."

@deborahnataniachi said:

"My Dad has now bought a portable TV after watching you remove it and carry it to your room because it’s so painful to lose a tv."

@Nambaya9 wrote:

"This happened to me in a space of 6 months they stole my tv twice first one was last year September then second this year February."

@zeus4u2 reacted:

"Which kind of sleep were you sleeping. You didn't hear someone enter your house and leave."

@ added:

"With us they got in the house, skipped the tv and air fryer and took our car keys and all our cars. I’ll never forget that day 25/10/2023."

See the post below:

