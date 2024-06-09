A trending video of a male student showing a rare form of kindness towards his female classmates has gone viral

The video showed the young boy carrying the bags of his female classmates as they walked back home

Social media users who watched the video had different things to say about the young boy's action

A Nigerian student has been criticised online for carrying the school bags of his female classmates.

A clip showed the young boy walking home with the girls and carrying their bags while they held nothing.

Nigerian student carries bags of female classmates Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

School boy carries bags of female classmates

The clip shared on the Instagram app by @gosspimillnaija sparked a wave of criticisms in the comments.

All dressed in uniform, the four students walked on the road with the only male student carrying four bags belonging to him and his three classmates.

The girls held nothing and just walked freely on the road and this didn't sit well with some netizens in the comments.

Reactions as boy carries female classmates' bags

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Iam_everestmitchell said:

"This is the reality. He likes one of them who doesn't even notice him, then one likes him who he doesn't notice. Then the last one doesn't even know she is an attacheé in a quadruple. She will only realise years later in the Uni. This is how it usually works."

Andersonbello said:

"Love nwantiti."

Nurse_farmerjudie said:

"His mother raised a KING."

Alex_obi said:

"My Gender and suffering na 5&6. The mumu boy go still tell her, thanks for allowing me carry your bag."

Official_diamondmadeit said:

"Can never be me button."

Oluwadolarz said:

"Proud of you homie."

Pro_to_col___ said:

"He likes one of ‘em and if he doesn’t show cares to her friends they won’t let him date her!!! My opinion."

Oo_aigboje wrote:

"He won't get the girls, trust me when I say nice guys don't get the cucchi. I was there for more than a decade."

Watch the video below:

Little boy walks female classmate home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young boy and a girl went viral on social media because of how they walked hand-in-hand after school.

The boy helped the girl carry her schoolbag until she got to her house, and he handed it over.

Source: Legit.ng