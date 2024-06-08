A Nigerian lady is trending online after making comments that attracted the attention of social media users

The lady said she was all along thinking that Abia state is located in the Northern part of Nigeria and not the East

She said she took the Nigerian map and studied it before she discovered that she has been wrong for many years

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens after she shared how she misunderstood the Nigerian map.

She posted a video on TikTok, narrating how she had all along misplaced the location of Abia state.

The lady said she recently discovered Abia was in the east. Photo credit: TikTok/@evi.ye.

The lady, @evi.ye said she genuinely thought Abia state was located in the Northern part of Nigeria.

When her friend was posted for NYSC, Evi said she was thinking the state was so far from Edo where they resided.

Evi, who is currently rounding up her NYSC said she realized she was wrong when she studied the Nigerian map only to discover Abia is located in the east.

She captioned the video:

"I genuinely thought Abia State was a Northern state. How ignorant of me. I need to do better."

Reactions as lady says she thought Abia was a northern state

@Adebowale Ologbenla said:

"But you know where they sell wig."

@ButterDaddy asked:

"You no learn 36 state and capital?"

@kingdom commented:

"Sorry I no fit complete the video. E vex me as you say abia dey northern side."

@Nnabest said:

"Just wondering how you take reach the level of NYSC."

@28_Strangers reacted:

"They should make Geography compulsory in secondary schools."

@Faceless said:

"Hmmm, you don't need to be taught this in school. It's a basic & general knowledge."

@Heritage reacted:

"There are some things you don't tell the public. This is one of them."

@onyekachinjoku510 said:

"I agree. She honest enough to make this public. Many people have this problem. Some don't pay attention to sign posts when they are on a journey."

