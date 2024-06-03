The incredible transformation of a young Nigerian boy from Lagos state has left netizens on TikTok in awe

The talented boy from the streets of Lagos became a top model with international brands after delving into modelling

Seyi Adumati, a dark-skinned Nigerian boy from Western Nigeria has gone viral after his video surfaced on the TikTok app.

The young boy was seen walking the runway for international brands like Gucci during The Wall Milan Fashion Week.

Nigerian boy becomes top model in Milan Photo credit: @thelawmodelsafrica/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young boy's rise to fame amazes netizens

In an inspiring video shared by @thelawmodelsafrica, Seyi Adumati's quick rise to fame was revealed.

The talented boy who grew up in the streets of Lagos started his modelling career locally before he was picked up by international brands.

He subsequently flew abroad where he got the chance to model for top brands like Gucci during The Wall Milan Fashion Week.

His impressive transformation from a local model into a sought-after international figure earned him accolades from netizens, especially those desiring to build a career in modelling.

Thelawmodelsafrica shared his transformation video with the caption:

"Seyi Adumati from the streets of Lagos to stardom. The wall Milan fashion week, Gucci."

Reactions trail transformation of young boy

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to encourage and applaud the young boy for his resilience and determination.

@adebisiosoba said:

"Congratulations Seyi Adumati! The Lord has buttered your bread!! Congratulations."

@Abraham.Sunday.Asukwo said:

"How can I engage in this I have total permission plsss."

@Jane reacted:

"I just came across this post and it brought tears to my eyes. All I can see is how awesome God is. He takes you from nothing to the height you never pictured yourself."

@Kellyagnes67 stated:

"I have a bro just like this guy so lean and tall but in Ekiti state Nigeria here."

@annunaki314 said:

"Love your stories of normal people becoming uplifted from someone to somebody. Nice job. Salute from the Philippines."

@afolayanfunmimary reacted:

"May God continue to bless his helper. Many talents are wasting out there but thank God for his life."

@Didi said:

"Waooooo, amazing, thank u bro, I hope someday u will be acknowledged for ur hard work, God bless u bro."

@DUNATURE SPIRITUAL SECRETES added:

"I am sooooo teary I can’t hold my tears may God never allow your 100th generations know lack or insufficiency of any type. Thank you for what you do."

Source: Legit.ng