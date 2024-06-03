A married woman is not happy that her husband has refused to buy some foodstuff for her mother

The woman said her husband regularly buys foodstuff for his mother, and she wants the same for her mother

However, she lamented that her husband has refused to split the monthly foodstuff into two so her mum could benefit

A Nigerian lady said her husband has the good habit of always buying foodstuff for his mother.

The lady said the man goes to the market monthly to shop for food which he sends to his mother.

The lady said she was angry because her husband refused to buy food for her mother. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Jasmin Merdan and PIUS UTOMI EKPEI. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

She said she wants the same treatment for her mother as well so she requested her husband to deliver foodstuff to her.

However, her husband refused to do it. She said her husband asked to know who was buying her mother food when he had yet to marry her.

The interesting story is contained in a message sent to X user, Mayo for X, which he shared for people to see.

She wrote:

"Me and my husband got married last year. He buys foodstuff for his mum every month. So, I asked him to buy for my mum too. And he refused, saying who was buying for her before we got married. I'm really angry because why can't he split the food into two and give my mum out of it."

Reactions as man refuses to buy food for his mother-in-law

@Non_Binary12 said:

"They are both his parent but your approach is very wrong."

@fadererah_ said:

"He should be buying foodstuff for your mum monthly? Still feed you, pay the bills and I’m sure y’all would add children to the equation soon. Is your mum single or are you the only child? Don’t start what you can’t finish."

