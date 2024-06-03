A Nigerian lady who decided to go into thrift business has cried out after opening the bale of clothes she bought at the market

According to the lady, she ordered a first grade UK boutique standard dress bale for N420,000 but she saw 'rubbish' inside

Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the lady's situation

A Nigerian lady's happiness turned into sorrow when she opened the bale of thrift clothes she bought.

According to the lady, she decided to start the business by ordering a bale of 'first grade UK boutique standard dress bale'.

Nigerian lady buys N420k bad bale Photo credit: @zikcora11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady disappointed after opening N420k bale

The lady identified as @zikcora11 on the TikTok app visited a market and bought a bale for the sum of N420,000.

Unfortunately, when she got home and opened the clothes, she was disappointed to see 'rubbish' clothes that were not up to standard.

However, she maintained that she won't give up on her dreams despite the fact that her money would not be recovered.

In her words:

"You took the risk to order first grade UK boutique standard dress bale. They sent rubbish to me. N420k gone but we no dey give up for this side."

Reactions as lady laments over bad bale

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to her post.

@JenJen said:

"Can you pls explain the business? I am based in the United States but I am looking to invest the in Nigerian business market."

@Dee_vine ventures reacted:

"Wash iron, sell some 2k some 3k the ones you know are fine get a tailor to recreate something out of it like a restyle and sell higher, anyhow money must be made just try and figure something out. Doh."

@Bruchybae commenyed:

"Omo, me I wanted to buy just jeans skirt UK bale, the guy convinced me to buy another one, na so I enter one chance with 240k. I nor gree o. I packaged everything n went to his shop in the afternoon."

@oma love said:

"If you are in Anambra take it to uwa mgbede market ring bell, you will sale some in a day, that if you throw away shame."

@Cap Girl added:

"This exact thing ruined my business last year. Took a looong pause and had to restart. I’ll handpick any day! I no mind the profit. Abeg oh."

