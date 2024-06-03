A Nigerian lady and her husband made their wedding lively because they chose to play and dance to Indian music

The bride and the groom made their wedding venue look like a scene from an Indian movie as they danced romantically

The bride said she had vowed that on her wedding day, she was going to play and dance to Indian music

A lady and her husband are trending on social media because they chose to play Indian songs on their wedding day.

The video of their wedding dance looked like a scene pulled from an Indian movie.

Many people said they enjoyed their dance to an Indian song. Photo credit: TikTok/@aishaibrahim444.

The video was posted by the bride, Aisha Ibrahim, who said she had vowed to play Indian songs on her wedding day.

In the video, Aisha and her husband held hands and displayed Indian-like dance moves.

Their interesting dance attracted a lot of cheers from the guests, obviously showing they were enjoying the scene.

The video was captioned:

"There is no way I would have done my wedding without playing Indian song."

Reactions as lady plays Indian songs on her wedding day

@akunamatata247 said:

"Aisha mummy of Lagos. Congratulations. God bless your new home."

@meggjenzy said:

"Mummy of Lagos congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@OPEYEMI KAFILAT said:

"See as I dey smile like mumu here while re watching it."

@Mnight said:

"All this zee world people ehh. Anyways congratulations sugar mummy of Lagos your home is blessed."

@Big queen said:

"Wow! This is what happens when you get married to your best friend I love. You guys."

@AlhYetundeFatimah_Prestigefood said:

"See me laughing as if it's my brother...exactly what my brother did on his wedding when the DJ played one Indian music."

@user2050817479831 commented:

"Una don too watch zee world."

