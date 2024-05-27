Over 2.6 million fans viewed the video of a talented little girl who danced with so much excitement

The beautiful little girl took dancing to the next level, and people did not fail to notice her talent.

The entertaining video, which lasted only 40 seconds was shared on TikTok by Chandre Tamia.

In the clip, the girl, who was dressed in black jeans, trousers, and a black top, moved her body with style.

Girl goes viral due to her entertaining dance

Each of her dance moves seemed to have been previously rehearsed before the performance because she did them with confidence.

She was dancing in a room on top of a shiny red carpet. Many people who saw the video on TikTok have become her fans.

Less than 24 hours after the video was posted on Sunday, May 26, it has been liked 412.9k times and shared by 20,000 fans and dance lovers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Phumzani Nikani joked:

"I know her. We used to groove together in 2011."

@angelachampane said:

"The first move is too dangerous."

@The Gent said:

"I just looked at my 5-year-old daughter and sighed."

@ms.letaaaaang said:

"No, but that waist dance to the couch is fire."

@smug said:

"That first move needs a trademark."

@Letlhogonolo said:

"This one has lived before."

@ASTHETIC DECOR said:

"She placed a smile on my face. I was so sad when I came across this video."

Source: Legit.ng