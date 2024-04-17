A Nigerian man has pleaded with his followers to help him solve the assignment which was given to his little cousin

The young man who badly wanted to retain his big uncle status pleaded with Nigerians for immediate assistance

While some netizens provided answers to the problem, others insisted that the question was above primary school pupils

A Nigerian man has begged netizens to help him retain his ‘big uncle’ status after his little cousin came home with a difficult assignment on Quantitative reasoning.

He shared a photo of the assignment book and pleaded with netizens to teach him how to solve the questions.

Man displays cousin's tough assignment

Source: Twitter

Man displays cousin's tough assignment

The man identified as @Deputyzaddy on X stated that he had to swallow his pride to ask netizens for help.

He asked people to either teach him how to solve the problems or solve it themselves and reveal the answers.

He further reiterated his strong decision to marry a brilliant woman who knows how to solve mathematics questions.

He wrote:

“Please I need help. I've swallowed my pride. Someone help me solve this or teach me how to solve this. I need to retain my Big Uncle Status. Just number 1 to 6. Please.

"I'm trying to help my little cousin solve her quantitative reasoning assignments and believe me l have resolved to marry an arithmetic inclined lady.”

Reactions as man displays tough assignment

Some netizens helped him solve the problem while others insisted the arithmetic was above primary school pupils.

@dubemkodi reacted:

“That's permutations and combinations. They are starting early with them.”

@ifenyinwa_ said:

“I think the numbers stops multiplying when the denominator gets to 1.”

@Akanji_ reacted:

“Chai dem dey use style style introduce permutations and combination to this kids through quantitative reasoning.”

@Iam_themmie reacted:

“It's permutation. Multiply downwards until it gets to 1. You can check the topic on YouTube.”

@Coyg said:

“Societal influence is good o. No be to de do Gen Z upandan again. I think I learnt factorial from ss1. How will you now put it in quantitative reasoning for primary school? This school means business.”

See the post below:

Little boy closes assignment book in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother was helping her son do his assignment when the little boy suddenly closed the book and stood up.

In a hilarious video, the boy walked out without turning back. His mother captured the moment on camera.

