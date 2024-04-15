A Nigerian man has shared a video of a solar battery that is capable of powering home appliances

The man said the solar inverter battery is 1000 watts and can carry appliances like refrigerators

The man showed how he used the 1000WAT inverter battery for his deep freezer, which was working in the video

The man said the solar battery could power his deep freezer.

In a video shared by @gracehighstar_global, the man showed that he was using the 1000W solar battery to power his deep freezer.

He showed that a sachet of water in the deep freezer had turned into ice.

The man noted that in addition to the freezer, the inverter batteries could power fans, televisions, and other basic home appliances.

The video was captioned:

"1000watts solar generator. This can power your home appliances such as fridge, freezer, tevelevion, fans and other basic home appliances. It’s available in 500watts and 1000watts."

Meanwhile, the federal government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), increased the electricity tariffs for band A users.

As a result, some Nigerians are searching for alternative sources of electricity for their homes and businesses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of solar inverters

@nwakaegomagdalene said:

"How much is it? I'm interested and what type of freezer can it power?"

@Vivian Oliora commented:

"How much for 500watts and 1000watts."

@captain Ade said:

"How much and your location? I'm interested."

@Michael A. Ademola commented:

"Can power what type of deer freezer? How much is it sir? Location is Sagamu."

@Omolaraeni_01 asked:

"How much it cost? And my location is Ekiti, Ado Ekiti."

Man shares how much he was charged to install solar

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man disclosed the amount of money he was charged by a solar energy company when he wanted it installed for him.

The man, Eniola Akinkotu, said he was given an invoice indicating he had to pay the sum of N22 million for the solar installation.

The invoice stated that the solar installation could power three units of air conditioners, televisions, laptops, bulbs and a washing machine.

