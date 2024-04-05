A Nigerian lady has shared the reason her younger sister suddenly began to take her preparation for WAEC seriously

According to the funny sister, the girl began to read extensively when she maintained that she won't be paying for exam malpractice

In a viral video, her younger sister was seen reading her books at home with so much concentration while being filmed

A Nigerian lady has shared a funny video of her younger sister reading for exams like her life depended on it.

While sharing the video, the lady shared the reason behind the girl's sudden decision to read her books despite being initially nonchalant about her exams.

Nigerian girl seen reading zealously for WASSCE Photo credit: @anointed_may/TikTok

Elder sister says she won't encourage malpractice

The lady identified on TikTok as @anointed__may7 revealed that her sister registered for West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) but refused to read.

However, she was forced to take her studies seriously when she informed her that she wouldn't be paying for expo.

A video showed the young girl reading her books with so much focus at home like her life depended on it.

She captioned the video:

“POV: your kid sister started reading since the day you told her you will not pay expo for her during her waec.”

Reactions as lady discourages exam malpractice

The TikTok video stirred reactions from netizens who begged the lady to pay for her sister so she could pass.

Lilly said:

“Please pay oooo e no easy please.”

@fortunate reacted:

“Pls pay for her physics no be your mate.”

@bbyAlpha said:

“Waec dey come soon but me to open book Dey hard me.”

@smile addicti said:

“My dad said exactly this thing to me and I still did not read, baba did not knw how he paid, but he surely paid over sef and till now he doesn't knw am sorry dad.”

@justifeh commented:

“Hmmmm you no pay for your own.”

JEWELRY VENDOR IN LAGOS said:

“We held family meeting for our last born for her to read for jamb. Thank God she passed well o.”

Dimma said:

“I wish her success.”

Watch the video below:

15-year-old boy clears WASSCE with As

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 15-year-old Nigerian, Nnamdi Ugochukwu Obiadigwo, from Anambra, passed his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with flying colours.

In the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), he scored 353 and also had 1420/1600 Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Source: Legit.ng