A Nigerian lady has shared the reason she won't be getting pregnant immediately after getting married to her man

The young woman advised her future mother-in-law not to expect grandchildren from her in the first few years of her marriage

According to her, she wants to enjoy with her husband for about four years before giving birth to her first child

A Nigerian woman has insisted on enjoying the company of her husband for four years before giving birth to her first child.

The young woman identified as @iveanlady1 on TikTok sent a message to her future mother-in-law urging her to understand her decision if she wants them to be on good terms.

Lady says she won't give birth until four years after wedding Photo credit: @iveanlady1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady vows to enjoy marriage before childbirth

She reiterated that any man who chooses to get married to her would need to have that at the back of his mind.

Iveanlady1 wrote:

“Dear future mother-in-law, I hope your son has told you I won't be getting pregnant immediately after our wedding. If you want me and u to be on good terms don't expect grandchildren immediately. I need to enjoy like 4 years with my husband.”

Reactions as lady reveals childbirth plans

The TikTok video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who had different opinions about her decision not to give birth immediately after her wedding.

@chukwuemekamirac40 said:

“From ur mouth to God's ear inukwa wat someone is wishing for her self.”

@eyinjueledumare606 said:

“Person wey don get belle okay nah.”

Mimi said:

“4 years to much oo.”

Ajoke_ade said:

“Na una dey quick get belle pass.”

Joy Oduo said:

“Same here babe.”

Annabel pinky reacted:

“Me n my man need to hustle hard fes.”

Cynthia16savage said:

“Exactly 100.”

@sugar reacted:

“My own na after 1 year.”

Annabelle Odinakachukwu reacted:

“Yes ooo.”

Watch the video below:

Lady dances as mother-in-law carries newborn child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after making a video of her mother-in-law carrying her child.

Describing the woman as a good person, she also prayed that the woman who had come to help her with their newborn would not go back on time.

Source: Legit.ng