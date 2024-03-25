A man shared photos of his little daughter helping him out on his poultry farm, and they went viral

The man said he took his daughter to the poultry farm so that she would know where he gets money to feed her

Many positive reactions trailed the photos as people said the girl would learn to be responsible and hardworking

A little girl went viral on social media after her father shared a photo of her helping out on the poultry farm.

The man, Dr Senen, said he wanted to make sure that his daughter knew how he worked to bring food to the table.

The little girl goes to the poultry whenever she is not in school. Photo credit: X/Drsenen.

Dr Senen said his daughter was learning the dignity of labour at the poultry farm.

He wrote on X:

"I take my daughter to the farm whenever she is not in school so she can appreciate where her food is coming from. She is learning that there is dignity and reward to our labor. Teach your children (M/F) the honorable thing you do so that they will know the value of working."

See his post below:

X users react as little girl helps her father

@IbehOEmmanuel said:

"She is learning more than just dignity in labor. In few years to come, she might be the one telling you about the current trends you can use to scale your business. Never underestimate the young ones."

@love_ibanga said:

"What was she saying to the hens in frame one."

@GojaShiny said:

"Well done Doc ..... Catch 'em young. You have a beautiful daughter. I am very comfortable on the farm because of my Dad. It's what we did on school breaks, so I am always confident I have options if I leave office work. I will retire to my own farm, God willing."

