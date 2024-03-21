A Nigerian man who was going out decided to flag an Okada rider to carry him to his destination

However, he discovered that he and the Okada man were putting on the same kind of clothes as if they were in uniform

The man was surprised, so he captured the video and shared it on TikTok, where it immediately sparked many reactions

A Nigerian man discovered that the clothes he was wearing were the same thing as that worn by an Okada rider he had flagged.

In a TikTok video shared by @aloma_vibe, the man showed people his clothes and pointed out that he did not know how the Okada man came to share the same colour of clothes with him.

The man and the Okada rider wore the same clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@aloma_vibe.

Source: TikTok

He was highly surprised by what seemed to be a coincidence which has fascinated many TikTok users who saw the video.

After he shared the video, many people pointed out that the Okada rider and the customer even looked alike.

The video is captioned:

"I wore same shirt with a bike man."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Okada man wearing same shirt as customer

@D for denu said:

"Twiiinnn! Where have you been?"

@Martin Nancy said:

"That particular shirt na red flag."

@Itohan Reuben said:

"I can imagine my guy....mine was with condem iron aboki."

@Bethy commented:

"Una come be like twins awwww."

@MOREWA commented:

"The bike man own self looks original dan yours. You people think say you de buy original."

@Petersglam said:

"Bro we are in same shoes oo. Me I was twining with table cover."

@Sneaky girlfriend said:

"The same thing happened to me. I was wearing orange and black and the bike man was wearing the same."

Lady shares video of a neatly dressed Okada man

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady was in the streets, and she spotted an Okada man who was impeccably dressed.

The lady, identified as Nifemi, accosted the Okada man and asked him why he chose to dress neatly.

The Okada man told Nifemi that he feels it is the right thing to dress properly before going out in search of his daily bread.

Source: Legit.ng